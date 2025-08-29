Missoula airport set to close runway for upgrades

MISSOULA - Here’ a heads up for anyone traveling in or out of Missoula just after Labor Day.

The Missoula airport will be closed for almost a week for a major runway upgrade.

Aircraft will not be allowed on the runway between 8 a.m. on September 2 and 3 p.m. on September 7.

No commercial flights will take place during this time.

Crews are repaving, upgrading electrical systems, and working to enhance safety.

Airport staff will also spend time updating the terminal and parking areas.

