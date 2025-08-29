Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missoula airport set to close runway for upgrades

The Missoula Montana Airport will close to aircraft from September 2, 2025, to September 7, 2025, for a major runway upgrade.
MISSOULA - Here’ a heads up for anyone traveling in or out of Missoula just after Labor Day.

The Missoula airport will be closed for almost a week for a major runway upgrade.

Aircraft will not be allowed on the runway between 8 a.m. on September 2 and 3 p.m. on September 7.

No commercial flights will take place during this time.

Crews are repaving, upgrading electrical systems, and working to enhance safety.

Airport staff will also spend time updating the terminal and parking areas.

