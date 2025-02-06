Missoula businesses rewarding heart health this February

MISSOULA — As Valentine’s Day approaches, local healthcare providers and businesses are reminding Missoulians to show love to their hearts.

Natura Health and Wellness Clinic is putting on a “Healthy Hearts Missoula” campaign for the month of February.

Throughout February, American Heart Month, the clinic is offering free blood pressure checks and classes on heart health.

“We wanted to encourage our patients and really the Missoula community to do things to take care of their heart and to, in a way, be rewarded for it,” said Natura naturopathic physician Michael Smith. “We're partnering with nine other local businesses here to offer some great prizes just to encourage people to do things to take care of their heart, whether it's exercising more, eating better, taking care of their emotional heart, and be entered to win cool prizes for it.”

The prizes range from massages to free supplements to four passes to Missoula’s Butterfly House.

These are all thanks to Natura, Life Chiropractic, Montana Fit, Confluence Pilates, Misty Ann Massage, Discover Ease in Movement, Coherent Touch - Henry Cloud Massage, OsteoStrong Missoula, Lake Missoula Tea Company and the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium.

More information on how to get involved can be found on Natura Health and Wellness Clinic's website.

“We're focused on Valentine's Day with focusing on hearts, love, romance, but we can't forget how it's important to take care of, show love to our own hearts. To show the love to ourselves, just as much as we're sharing love to other people around us,” Smith said.