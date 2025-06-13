Missoula celebrates opening of Riverfront Terrace Project

MISSOULA — Missoula has a new front seat to one of its biggest attractions downtown as officials unveiled the brand new riverfront terrace to the community Thursday night.

A crowd gathered in Caras Park just after 5 p.m. as city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new river access.

Mayor Andrea Davis and Rob Fleming, the Missoula Downtown Foundation Board President, kicked off the evening by sharing their thoughts on the 10-year long project. Their words reflected the importance of creating inclusive public spaces that benefit both the community and the environment.

"My 80-year-old mother can walk with her walker down the ADA mobility ramp to the riverside," Davis said later. "That is really unique and it is something that is incredibly emblematic of Missoula."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Mayor Andrea Davis at Brennan's Wave for the celebration

The $1.68 million dollar project was mainly funded by a $1.2 million dollar grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Funding from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, the 2018 Open Space Bond Funds, and the Park Maintenance Fund also contributed to the development.

The celebration Thursday concluded with Big Dipper ice cream and a toast with Cranky Sam's new Brennan's Wave beer, which was a perfect touch as the new terrace overlooks Missoula's popular wave.

For the family of Brennan Guth, the namesake of that iconic wave, the project honored Brennan and they were excited for the community to have this kind of accessibility to the river. The new terrace includes a seating area to watch kayakers and surfers along with sidewalks that lead right to water.

"I'm just glad everybody can come down, I think we need a world where everybody has access," Brennan's sister, Valerie Guth Boyd, said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Brennan's family: Valerie Guth Boyd and David Guth

"This was kind of a dream of his, but I don't think he ever imagined it'd come out this wonderful," Brennan's dad, David Guth added.

The marketing and events director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership, Kristen Sackett, said that before the transformation, reaching the river's edge was not nearly this simple.

"If anybody had been down here previously, it was a little precarious getting down to the river, and the river is one of the most important treasures in Missoula," Sackett said. "So making sure people have a safe, accessible way to get to the river and making it beautiful at the same time, I think it just means a lot to the community."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The terrace sidewalk leading to the rivers edge

The post ribbon cutting celebration transitioned into Downtown ToNight where live music by Blue Point was featured as well as activities for all of Missoula to enjoy.

"I'm just excited that this opportunity exists for us to reach the river and watch all the community on the river," Missoula community member, Mindy Mason, said.

