Missoula celebrates sixth annual Downtown Dine Local Week

MISSOULA — The Missoula Downtown Partnership is celebrating the variety of restaurants the city has to offer for the sixth year in a row.

"Dine Local Week came out of COVID. Of course, restaurants were really struggling during that time. It was challenging for them to be open and have staff," Downtown Missoula Partnership's Marketing and Events Director Kristen Sackett told MTN.

What began as a push to support businesses after the pandemic has stuck around Missoula and evolved to become Downtown Dine Local Week.

Check out what's happening during Dine Local Week in Missoula:

Set in the winter each year, the event hopes to bring a financial boost during the colder, slower months.

"Let's bolster them up in a time of year when it's slower anyways," Sackett said.

From Bridge Pizza to Bernice's Bakery, there are 22 eateries involved this year.

"Cranky Sam, they have a different special every single day the entire week, or 1889 has a tasting menu. Gild Brewery, if you go and spend money at a Hip Strip business and bring in your receipt, they'll give you your first beer free," Sackett explained.

After opening their location on Front Street last year, Calypso has joined Dine Local Week for the first time.

"All the types, all your favorite sandwiches, just kind of with our personal twist on them. We've named them based on Greek gods and goddesses," Barista John Hartung said.

Missoula products are the core of this sandwich shop.

"Sourcing our bread locally, sourcing our coffee locally, that's super important to us," Hartung said, noting they collaborate with Black Coffee, Le Petit, and more.

Sitting right near the Missoula Public Library, the shop is eager to build more community.

"We got a good, loyal customer base and it's growing," Hartung shared.

Running through February 1, the Downtown Partnership says it's a good time to feed your soul and fuel your neighborhood.

"It's a great time to use your downtown gift cards. We know that there was over $520,000 worth of gift cards sold in 2025 and about over $200,000 sold alone in December," Sackett detailed.

