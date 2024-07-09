Watch Now
Missoula City Council approves marijuana ordinance proposals

Proposals covering restrictions on marijuana sales and consumption regarding minors were approved Monday evening
The Missoula City Council approved proposals covering restrictions on marijuana sales and consumption regarding minors.
Marijuana
Posted at 9:34 AM, Jul 09, 2024

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council voted on two ordinances about restrictions on marijuana sales and consumption regarding minors on Monday evening.

A 180-day moratorium, which would put a pause on new recreational marijuana business licenses passed on a 7-2 vote.

The second ordinance, which proposed adding criminal charges to marijuana business owners — or those found to be involved in selling the substance to anyone under 21 — also passed on a 7-2 vote.
Under Monday night's action, the city will no longer issue business licenses for new marijuana dispensaries. It also imposes criminal sanctions on those who sell or give cannabis products to those under the age of 21.

Missoula City Councilwoman Gwen Jones had proposed both ordinances in conjunction with Missoula Public Health in hopes of restricting marijuana consumption and access for people under the age of 21.

- information from the Missoula Current's Martin Kidston included in this report,

