Missoula City Council sends land use plan back to committee, approves subdivision

MISSOULA — Missoula City Council held a public hearing for its future land use plan and approved the Loft Homes subdivision off of Mary Jane Boulevard on Monday night.

Council started off by approving the loft home subdivision unanimously and then moved to the hearing for the "Our Missoula 2045 Land Use Plan."

The land use plan primarily focuses on what future neighborhoods and streets could look like, with an emphasis on housing density and mixed-use neighborhoods.

Before the public had a chance to speak, council members asked the land use planning staff several questions, with many pertaining to the density of the Rattlesnake area and some ambiguity in the language of the plan.

For the public, those who attended largely came out in support of the plan. Comments focused on the affordability of future housing, parking requirements and accessibility.

There were some concerns from members of the public that attended, mainly when it came to parking requirements and how increased density could change the way Missoula looks.

From here, the land use plan goes back to committee on Wednesday. A final vote on it will occur next week.