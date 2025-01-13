Missoula City Council to consider proposed Rattlesnake development

MISSOULA — It's no secret that one of the most sought-after locations in Missoula resides in the Rattlesnake and a proposed development may increase the amount of housing in the area.

The Missoula City Council will vote Monday night on whether to approve a new development in the Rattlesnake that could pave the way for denser housing in the popular area.

The development would be located west of Greenough Drive and accessed from Minckler Loop. But the planned unit development (PUD), depends on several factors.

"The PUD conditions of approval required them to meet various different things,” City of Missoula senior planner Alex Bramlette said. “So, they had to have a site plan, landscape plan, if there was removal of vegetation and Cherry Gulch should have to just be reviewed by the governing body -- being City Council,"

The development proposes 45 dwelling units with four six-plexs, one nine-plex as well as one 12-plex. It was initially approved in 1994 by the Missoula City Council, but there have been two extensions of the deadline for final review.

The proposal in front of the City Council now is specific to the multi-dwelling site — landscape and building design and the potential impacts to Cherry Gulch.

"We're going to be looking at the elevations and the floor plans, making sure it matches what council approved," Bramlette said.

If approved, the development will have to be reviewed by several government departments, such as building and fire. From there, developers must determine how the units would be built.

Even if approved Monday night, the development still needs to pass several permitting processes before any real work begins.

The Missoula City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the Missoula City Council Chambers at 140 West Pine Street.