Missoula City Council to consider water rate hike proposal

MISSOULA — Missoula residents could see their water bills jump next year as the Missoula City Council considers a rate increase.

City officials say the proposed water, sewer, and stormwater rate increases will help offset rising costs and help pay for more infrastructure projects.

Residents would see their water rates rise by 7% next year while wastewater rates would increase by 9% if the proposal is approved.

A public hearing on the rates is set for Monday during the Missoula City Council meeting.

A vote on the new rates — which would take effect in January — is also expected on Monday.

Additional information about the proposal can be found here.