Missoula City Council to vote on Johnson Street shelter funding

The Missoula City Council will vote Monday evening on an agreement to split the annual $1.8 million operating cost of the Johnson Street shelter
MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council will vote to approve an agreement with Missoula County to split the Johnson Street Emergency Homeless Shelter's $1.8 million annual operating cost on Monday evening.

The city council will also vote on a services agreement with the Poverello Center to staff and operate the shelter for the next two years.

The Poverello is required to build the capacity needed to implement a tracking system to monitor the number of shelter occupants who move on to temporary or permanent housing under the proposed new contract.

The new contract also requires the Poverello to host monthly "opportunities" for neighbors of the shelter to share concerns and solutions regarding the impacts of the shelter on surrounding residents.

The Missoula City Council meets at 6 p.m. at 140 West Pine Street.

