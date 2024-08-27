Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula City Council votes to allow police, fire to live 60 miles from city limits

The council voted unanimously to approve the amendment setting the residency requirements for police and fire employees
police.jpg
Missoula Current file
The Missoula City Council approved an amendment to city code allowing police officers and firefighters to live further outside city limits on August 26, 2024.
police.jpg
Posted

MISSOULA — Citing the cost of housing, the Missoula City Council on Monday approved an amendment to city code allowing police officers and firefighters to live further outside city limits.

The request was brought to council last month by Police Chief Mike Colyer, who said the department struggles at times to recruit qualified candidates due to the cost of housing in Missoula. He said the department has lost applicants at various stages of the requiting process due to housing costs.

“I don't think this is a silver bullet that will change all of our issues, but if this amendment will help us pick up a qualified person here or there, or retain a qualified person we've already hired to continue with his or her career, it would be well worth it,” Colyer said.

On Monday, members of the council voted unanimously to approve the amendment setting the residency requirements for police and fire employees.

As adopted, it requires all police and firefighters employed by the city to be a resident of the city, “or a resident of an area located within 60 miles of Missoula city limits.” It also gives reasonable exceptions to live beyond that distance “but within a reasonable response time.”

The median price of a home within the City of Missoula stands at $561,000, according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors. In comparison, the median home price in Sanders County is $373,000 while in Granite County it's $356,000. The median price for Missoula County as a whole is $562,000.

Council member Bob Campbell said that allowing officers to live up to 60 miles outside city limits could help recruitment and not leave officers in a financial pinch.

“This goes to a much larger problem of affordability here in Missoula,” said Campbell. “I know first-hand from officers that look to come here who see the cost of living. It doesn't work for them because they can't find affordability based upon the salary being offered. Oftentimes, we lose qualified candidates.”

More local news from KPAX
Sharrott Creek Fire

Wildfire Watch

Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville burning 1,130 acres

MTN News
Screenshot 2024-08-27 at 10.55.54.png

News

Information sought on man reported missing in Lincoln area

MTN News
Aspire Subdivision

Missoula County

Missoula City Council approves Aspire Subdivision for East Missoula

Emily Brown
Pyramid Logo

Missoula County

Seeley Lake's Pyramid Mountain Lumber ends production

Zach Volheim
Jessie Smith

Ravalli County

Bitterroot residents offering help to Sharrott Creek Fire evacuees

Emily Brown
Seeley Lake storm damage

Missoula County

Some Seeley Lake residents still left without power following Friday storm

Zach Volheim

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader