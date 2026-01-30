Missoula County names new chief financial officer

MISSOULA — Missoula County commissioners early Thursday named Jessica Yang to serve as the next chief financial officer, replacing outgoing CFO Andrew Czorny.

Yang, whose contract starts in February, has served as director of finance for the Missoula YMCA since 2024.

“Finding someone to replace Andrew Czorny, with his experience and knowledge, was a major undertaking, but we are excited about Jessica's background managing complex financial systems and the energy and ideas she will bring to the role," Commission Chair Josh Slotnick said in a statement.

Yang will lead the County’s Financial Services Department and will be responsible for the strategic oversight of all financial operations including budgeting, accounting, payroll, grants, investments and financial reporting.

This includes overseeing the development, implementation and monitoring of the County’s annual budgets, including mill levy calculations.

“Serving Missoula County is both a professional responsibility and a personal commitment,” Yang said. “I’m honored to join the team and work every day to manage our resources responsibly while supporting a community I care deeply about.”

Yang received her undergraduate degree from the University of Montana in business administration – accounting. She also has a Master of Accountancy degree from UM.