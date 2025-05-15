Missoula County residents can receive rebate for replacing water heaters

MISSOULA — Missoula County residents can now receive a $1,435 rebate for replacing their water heaters with energy-efficient heat pump models.

The expanded rebate, part of a federally funded program that originally offered up to $575, aims to help households save on electric bills and is available regardless of whether residents are switching from electric or gas.

Applications can be submitted on Missoula County's Climate Action website.

Proof of purchase and installation is required, and additional rebates may be available through electric utilities.