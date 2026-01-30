Missoula County Sheriff's Office offers up scam warning

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of recent scams that are making the rounds.

Several callers have reported receiving calls claiming to be Sergeant Brian Welk.

If you receive a call from a person identifying themselves as him or from 406-300-0596, hang up immediately and call the Sheriff's Office to verify it yourself.

The scammers provide a card and a letter to try to validate their scam.

But in the letters, you can spot sentences that indicate it's a scam, with run on sentences and words repeated or out of place.

If you have any questions about any document from any financial or law enforcement agency, hang up and call them directly instead.