Missoula dentist offering veterans free dental work

MISSOULA — Dentist Tyler Bond, who served as a Navy Lieutenant, wants to brighten fellow veterans' smiles. His practice, Big Sky Smiles and Sedation, is hosting a Veterans Day event, offering free care to those who served in the military.

Dr. Bond aims to provide dental services to as many veterans as time allows. This will include at least 16 cleaning appointments and one or two dental implants, valued at $30,000 dollars each. To prioritize appointments for those who need it most, Bond asks that veterans fill out applications, available online or in the office. Applications are due by October 21st.

"Basically my team and I are gonna be volunteering our time to be giving back. So we may actually end up doing more cleanings or more implant surgeries, it just kind of depends," Dr. Bond said. "I've been trying to find ways to be able to help the vets. I have a lot of patients that are veterans themselves and that have come to me because they're vets."

Growing up, Dr. Bond fostered a passion for helping others as an Eagle Scout that continued through his time in the Navy. Now that Big Sky Smiles and Sedation, formerly Missoula Dental Arts, is well-established, Dr. Bond sees an opportunity to do something good for the community.

"I was specifically trained in doing a lot of implant surgeries. One of the things that we've added to this practice is what's called the Yomi Robot. It's the first one in the state and we're basically in a position where we're able to give back," Dr. Bond said. "Nothing's like changing someone's smile with implants."

On Veterans Day, while most places are shuttered, Big Sky Smiles and Sedation will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will have food trucks outside and give away prizes. Dr. Bond hopes to make this a more regular event.

"I think is the easiest way that we can give back. I could certainly do lots of other things, but this is just what we decided that we're gonna do," Dr. Bond said. "Vets can walk-in, but they're just not necessarily gonna be a guarantee that we'll be able to do anything for them. If they want to tour the office, they're more than welcome to. We'll be able to walk them around and show them the cool technologies that we've got and what we do here."