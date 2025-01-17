Missoula farm preparing animals as temps drop

MISSOULA — Turner Farms in Missoula is getting their animals ready to beat the freeze as the temperatures drop.

You can find Turner Farms and their farm stand on the edge of the Orchard Homes neighborhood bordering city limits in a rural section of Missoula County.

Once the crops are done for the season, the family who runs the farm turns their attention to their herds of sheep and goats as well as their chickens and pigs.

Cold weather can drastically impact a farm animal's well-being, and the Turners want to make sure each one stays warm and well-fed.

"A lot of hope and a lot of prayers. Mostly it's just making sure everybody's got enough food to keep themselves warm and open water,” Ethan Turner said.

Turner Farms is one of the tour stops at this weekend's Young Farmer and Rancher Conference.

We'll have a look into how this event connects and informs agriculture's next generation during the Montana Ag Network report on Sunday’s 10 p.m. News.