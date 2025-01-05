Missoula football fans choose their champion for Monday's FCS title

MISSOULA — It's Griz Country in Missoula, but the Montana State Bobcats are headed to Frisco, Texas to play North Dakota State for the FCS Championship title. That, however, did not stop the locals from sharing with MTN News who they will support in Monday's game.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Kerry Bonson, die hard Giz fan

“I can’t say I’m a Bobcat fan," Kerry Bonson, a die-hard Griz fan, said while downtown on Saturday.

But Brady Coffman, who graduated from the University of Montana and ran track and field for the Griz, shared his favor for MSU.

“I'll go for the Bobcats, they're from Montana, I hate to say it, but I'll do it," he said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Brady Coffman, Griz fan, said he will support the Bobcats in Monday's game



Another football fan, Sal Miller, had game predictions of his own about what Griz Country will be like on game day.

“I think the Griz fans are gonna turn Cat fans for the day," he told MTN.

A brave Bobcat fan and former MSU rugby player, Clay Harris, said he plans to support the Cats on Griz stomping grounds at the Missoula Club. Harris said he feels prepared to be the only Bobcat fan inside the bar on Monday.

“When Montana wins, everybody wins," he said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Clay Harris, Bobcat fan

While most of Griz Nation appears to be torn on whether to root for the Cats, Miller showed no hesitation in rooting for the North Dakota State Bison.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Sal Miller, North Dakota State fan



“My brother went to college there and I'm from Minnesota so I'm going to go roll herd," he said.

Meanwhile another Griz fan was not ashamed to say he will support the Bobcats.

“I think we'll all be going for the Bobcats deep down, you know," Alex Finlayson, a Griz fan, said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Alex Finlayson, local Griz fan, shared support for Bobcats

Bonson stood firm in not calling herself a Bobcat fan, but she plans to watch the game.

“I’m not sure what kind of emotions I'll have as a die-hard Grizzly fan, but I guess I'd just say, may the best team win," she said.

Whatever stance Griz fans take for Monday's game, one thing is certain: they will be watching.