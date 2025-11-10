Missoula Head Start supports families amid SNAP cuts

MISSOULA — Head Start programs in Missoula are taking action to support families during the ongoing federal government shutdown, even as the federally funded early childhood education program faces its own uncertain future.

Program leaders say if the shutdown continues, some Head Start centers may be forced to close next year due to funding concerns. However, the program has stepped up to help families impacted by the loss of SNAP benefits during the federal freeze.

Backed by local organizations and donations, Head Start hosted a grocery shopping event that delivered more than $8,000 in groceries and essentials to Missoula families.

"It's so empowering to see community assets and resources come together for a common goal to help kids," said Child Start Inc. executive director Isaac Triance. "Head Start has been helping kids for 50 years and helping provide diverse services and support and to see these partners and other private donors get together is just so humbling."

Head Start is among several federally funded programs facing uncertainty during the government shutdown, which has also affected SNAP benefits and caused flight delays across the country.