MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is asking for your help as they continue to investigate a weekend crash.

The crash, involving a gray SUV and a bicycle, happened at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8 at the intersection of Stephens and Beckwith.

Anyone who saw the crash — as well as the driver of the SUV — is asked to call MPD at 406- 552-6300 and reference incident 24-23472.