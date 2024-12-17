Missoula Police Department officer hit by vehicle at scene of accident

MISSOULA — A Missoula Police Department officer was hit by a vehicle while responding to the scene of a separate incident on Monday night in Missoula.

Around 7 p.m., an officer was struck at the intersection of South 3rd Street West and Reserve Street, according to Missoula Police Department's Public Information Officer Whitney Bennett.

The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer's family members have been made aware of the situation.

Use caution on the roadways as they are slick, and keep an eye out for black ice on bridges and overpasses. We'll keep you updated as this story develops.

