MISSOULA — Missoula police responded to a report of burglary involving a firearm Thursday afternoon in midtown Missoula.

A Missoula police spokesperson said just after 3:00 p.m. police responded to a report of an in progress burglary involving a firearm in the 1800 block of Holborn Street.

MTN News

Once on the scene, police say they determined that the report was unfounded. No arrests were made. Police say there is no threat to the public.