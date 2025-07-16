Sushi Hana moving to a new downtown Missoula location

MISSOULA — Missoula's Sushi Hana is moving to a new downtown location with big plans for the future.

The popular Japanese restaurant is moving into the former Scotty's Table location in the Wilma Building.

Our news partners, the Missoula Current, report that the owners decided to leave their previous spot because of high rent costs.

Sushi Hana has purchased their own space inside the Wilma, bringing more stability for the business and its workers.

The new restaurant will feature an expanded menu and a fine-dining experience led by a new executive chef.

Once the finishing touches are done, customers can enjoy fresh rolls and Japanese cuisine at the new location later this month.