Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Sushi Hana moving to a new downtown Missoula location

The popular Japanese restaurant is moving into the former Scotty's Table location in the Wilma Building.
Suhsi Hana
Robyn Iron/MTN News
Suhsi Hana is moving into the former Scotty's Table location in the Wilma Building in downtown Missoula.
Suhsi Hana
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Missoula's Sushi Hana is moving to a new downtown location with big plans for the future.

The popular Japanese restaurant is moving into the former Scotty's Table location in the Wilma Building.

Our news partners, the Missoula Current, report that the owners decided to leave their previous spot because of high rent costs.

Sushi Hana has purchased their own space inside the Wilma, bringing more stability for the business and its workers.

The new restaurant will feature an expanded menu and a fine-dining experience led by a new executive chef.

Once the finishing touches are done, customers can enjoy fresh rolls and Japanese cuisine at the new location later this month.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader