Info sought after public bathrooms vandalized at Milltown State Park

MISSOULA — Authorities are looking for your help as they investigate recent vandalism at Milltown State Park.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that the public bathrooms at the state park were vandalized with fireworks on the nights of July 1, July 4, and July 7.

FWP game wardens say that crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact Warden Chris Hamilton at 406-210-7513 or Warden Brady Rhoda at 406-481-5826.

You can also click here for more information on reporting natural resource crimes and who to contact in your local area. You may be eligible for a reward.

FWP reports that because of the repeated vandalism and the "significant impact to the facilities," the bathrooms will only be open during daytime hours, Thursday to Sunday, until further notice.