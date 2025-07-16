Missoula PD seeking witnesses to Tuesday crash

MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is looking for the public’s help as they investigate a Tuesday crash.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of South 3rd Street West and Curtis Street.

It involved a motorcycle traveling westbound and an SUV traveling eastbound.

MPD reports that a 26-year-old man operating the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The 65-year-old male driver of the SUV remained on scene and has been cooperative with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident is asked to contact MPD at 406-552-6300.