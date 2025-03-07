UPDATE: Missoula PD reports two people reported missing located

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m. - March 7, 2025
The Missoula Police Department reports Sophia "Sorin" Spencer, 18, and Jack Rosenberger, 19, have been found and are safe.
(first report: 10:48 p.m. - March 7, 2025)
The Missoula Police Department is looking for your help in finding two people who have been reported missing.
Sophia "Sorin" Spencer, 18, and Jack Rosenberger, 19, were last heard from on the morning of Thursday, March 6.
The two Missoula residents were last known to be in the Hip Strip area of Missoula.
MPD says Spencer and Rosenberger may be traveling in a silver 2008 Toyota Camry with Montana license plate 4-46878D.
Anyone with information about Spencer, Rosenberger, or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.