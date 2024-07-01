Watch Now
Missoula Rural Fire District offers fireworks safety reminders

MTN News
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jul 01, 2024

MISSOULA — Local fire officials are issuing some tips on how to stay safe while using fireworks over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Fireworks are sold in Montana between June 24 and July 5. Information about where fireworks can and can not be used locally can be found at https://mcfpa.org/fireworks_use.htm.

The Missoula Rural Fire District offers the following advice when using fireworks:

  • Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks. Remember, most fireworks are illegal in the city of Missoula. Fireworks are legal in the county on private property but are not permitted on public property or state and federal lands. 
  • Know your fireworks; read the warning labels and performance descriptions before igniting. 
  • A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to young children and always supervise older children. 
  • Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show or have a designated ignitor. 
  • Never aim fireworks at other people. Be sure to ignite them on a sturdy solid surface where they are not likely to tip over. 
  • Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks. 
  • Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away. 
  • Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and vehicles. Never ignite fireworks indoors. 
  • Never try to relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water. 
  • Always have a bucket of water or a hose nearby. 
  • Do not experiment with homemade fireworks. 
  • Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and placing them in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials. 

MRFD asks that anyone using a campfire watch it closely and make sure it's completely out before leaving it.

