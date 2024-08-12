Missoula shop increasing access to musical instruments

MISSOULA — A community shop in Missoula is breaking down barriers for people to access instruments.

Giving Art to Missoula (GAM) had its first-ever instrument swap on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.

"I think it's super important to keep that hand-done human interaction with the artistic creative endeavors," shared GAM general manager Akhilesh Boehmler.

Giving Art to Missoula opened its shop doors in March with the mission of supporting local artists and they do so without charging a penny.

"It's a free store. They can come in empty-handed and leave full-handed," said Boehmler.

"It's really cool that they're trying to help people pursue what they want to do," shared shopper Adrian Zarate-Romero.

With beads, canvas, and all sorts of craft supplies, most creatives can find what they need.

"I make jewelry like my grandmother did. And before she passed away, she'd actually sell jewelry. So, I'm trying to finish her job," said shopper Briana Wood.

Now, the shop has grown to include musical instruments.

"A lot of musicians were coming in here and they saw a record player and they were just like, do you do music? Can we do music here? And it kept happening," explained GAM founder and executive director Amber Kurzenbaum.

That's why Giving Art to Missoula hosted its first instrument swap.

"Given this particular time and space with education coupled with costs and the art cuts that are occurring in a wide swath throughout many areas including this one, we feel it's very important to expand our mission to include instruments, to get them into young inspired hands, especially," detailed Boehmler.

People can bring in an instrument to donate or find one they need to kick-start their passion.

"We know how expensive instruments are. It can just benefit not only the children to grow with an instrument that they like, they can also maybe not like it, bring it back, try another one. But it also helps parents,"Kurzenbaum detailed.

Find Giving Art to Missoula at 801 Sherwood Street on the Westside, they'll have more events like this coming up.