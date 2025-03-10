Missoula Women's Fair draws hundreds for workshops, exhibits, live performances

MISSOULA — The Missoula Women's Fair offered a one-stop shop for all services women-related on Saturday to celebrate International Women's Day.

“We're here to celebrate diversity and showcase how wonderful and amazing we are, honestly, and just provide resources in a day that's just for them,” said organizer Megan Pfaff who owns Marketplace Events.

Running for 18 years, the fair drew hundreds of people into the University of Montana’s Ballrom.

There were over 50 different vendors offering services from tarot readings, vaccinations, breast examinations, massages and live performances.

“It's just like a one-stop shop. They can spend the whole day here and find something to do,” said Pfaff.

A large focus of the fair revolved around women’s health, especially vaccines at this time of the year.

It's something top of mind for Erika Tracy, the immunization nurse coordinator with Missoula Public Health.

“[O]ften women, mothers usually put themselves on the backburner of taking care of themselves. So we want to make sure that they are always taking care of themselves first so they can help take care of everyone else,” said Erika Tracy, immunization nurse coordinator for Missoula Public Health.

Some attendees also took a liking to other aspects of the fair.

“And the other reason I like to come is last year I went to the grand prizes, so it was amazing,” said Judy Wright, a women’s fair attendee.

A women’s fair will also be in Kalispell on April 12, 2025.