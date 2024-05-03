Missoula's "M Trail" closed until Friday, May 10

MISSOULA — The “M trail” in Missoula is now closed through Friday, May 10.

The trail is undergoing maintenance due to the erosion the trail — specifically the switchbacks — has seen because of recent years of use.

Maintenance crews and volunteers will be cutting new trail tread — the part of the trail that you walk on — to make the trail less susceptible to erosion.

The first three sections of the trail will be made less steep and a little bit wider as well which will help make the trail easier to maintain in the future.

University of Montana Natural Areas Manager Marilyn Marler told MTN they wanted to perform the maintenance this week to keep interference at a minimum for the coming week.

“I hope it doesn’t interfere with any pre-graduation traditions, we specifically started this weekend instead of next because next weekend is graduation and we wanted to have the trail open for graduation weekend.”

It is still possible to hike up to the “M” during this closure however, hikers will just have to take the steeper Mount Sentinel trail off to the left side of the trailhead.

