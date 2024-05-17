Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula's Roxy Theater lands first-ever NEA grant for Montana film fest

Roxy
Missoula Current
Missoula's Roxy Theater is receiving a National Endowment for the Arts grant to support this year's Montana Film Festival.
Roxy
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 12:20:19-04

MISSOULA — Missoula's Roxy Theater has announced it will receive a welcome grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support this year's Montana Film Festival.

The theater received one of more than 1,100 grants awarded by the NEA that totaled more than $37 million in all. This year's funding marks the second round of funding for the 2024 cycle and the first time the Roxy has received the grant.

“We are so thrilled and grateful to receive this funding – the first NEA grant in the Roxy's history," said Mike Emmons, the artistic director of the Montana Film Festival. "Because the NEA has faith in our vision, we will be able to bring extraordinary films from around the world to our community."

The Montana Film Festival is a four-day celebration of independent cinema, held every October at the Roxy Theater. This year, it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary.

The festival will showcase new independent talents with special attention paid to Montana's own film industry, according to Emmons. Events like the Montana Film Festival caught the eye of the National Endowment of the Arts.

“Projects like the Montana Film Festival exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities – all through the arts,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson.

Submissions for the 10th Annual Montana Film Festival are open.

