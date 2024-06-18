Watch Now
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks hosting bear safety training in Missoula

Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 18, 2024

MISSOULA — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) will be holding a bear safety event on Tuesday, June 18 in Missoula.

You can learn more about bears and bear safety and will also be able to learn how to use bear spray.

FWP staff will on hand to talk about bear safety practices, bear biology, and how to handle bear encounters.

The training will take place from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Missoula FWP office which is located at 3201 Spurgin Road.

FWP notes bears can be found throughout Montana and people should be “bear aware” by taking the following steps:

  • Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.
  • Travel in groups whenever possible.
  • Make noise, especially near streams or in thick forest where hearing and visibility is limited. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know they are present.
  • Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.
  • Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.
  • Don't approach a bear.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on bear safety. For more information on the training, contact the Missoula FWP office at 406-542-5518.

