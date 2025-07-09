Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to host bear safety training in Missoula

MISSOULA — State wildlife officials are planning a bear safety training class in Missoula.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff will host the event on Monday, July 28, at the Missoula FWP office, which is located at 3201 Spurgin Road

The training — which will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — is free, open to anyone. No pre-registration is required.

The short class will offer a comprehensive overview of bear awareness and safety information, and participants will have the chance to practice using inert bear spray.

FWP staff will be available to discuss bear safety practices, bear biology, and how to handle bear encounters.

People venturing into the outdoors should be “bear aware” by following these precautionary steps:



Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

Travel in groups whenever possible.

Make noise periodically to avoid surprising a bear, especially where visibility or hearing is limited.

Avoid carcass sites and concentrations of ravens and other scavengers.

Watch for signs of bears such as scat, diggings, torn-up logs and turned over rocks, and partly consumed animal carcasses.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/bear-aware for more information on bear safety.

Contact the Missoula FWP office at 406-542-5518 for additional information about the training class.