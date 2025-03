MISSOULA — There is some good news for hikers in Missoula.

Mount Jumbo's South Zone — which includes the Saddle Road and all points south — is set to reopen to the public on Wednesday, March 26 at 8 a.m.

Most of Mount Jumbo is closed each year starting December 1 to protect wintering wildlife including approximately 100 elk.

The North Zone is tentatively scheduled to open May 1, depending on weather conditions or the presence of elk in the area.

