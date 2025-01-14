'Navigating NIL': A discussion about name, image, and likeness at the University of Montana

MISSOULA — Over the past 3½ years, NIL — name, image, and likeness — deals have changed the world of college sports.

Players, including those at the University of Montana (UM), can get paid by promoting businesses. However, if athletes can get more money at a different school, some will choose to transfer.

Because of NIL, many universities feel like it's spending to win, and the University of Montana isn't a stranger to that fact.

“You have a great opportunity to kind of be a legend, build your legacy," shared NIL Collective General Manager and former UM linebacker Marcus Welnel.

NIL is shifting how student-athletes decide to commit to college since money from promotional deals with businesses can critically change a player’s life.

That's why the Missoula City Club hosted an informational discussion on Monday, Jan. 13.

“We really say you know the economic impact of athletics in the community is huge," Welnel told MTN.

Through the Good Ol' Grizzlies, Welnel says athletes become more than just money makers in Missoula. They become active parts of the community, such as how the Montana Griz Soccer deal has the players working with a local youth club.

“I mean the biggest marketers and celebrities of Missoula are the student-athletes of the University of Montana. So, no better way to promote your business than using them," Welnel explained.

Welnel added that community impact is a major reason for athletes to stay at UM but some are offered more money to transfer somewhere else.

“If someone's going to get offered a million dollars, I'm going to be their friend and their advocate, and you know if that's a real offer and they can go do that and they can perform also at the highest level, you know, at the end of the day it's a business decision," Welnel said.

In addition to the transfer portal, NIL is also causing some controversy with players prioritizing pay over their education, exploitation by outside sources, financial mismanagement, or inconsistencies across state or program lines.

Plus, since UM has a smaller Division I athletics program, Athletic Director Kent Haslam said it can sometimes be too expensive to keep a player even though the collective has raised over $30 million.

“If you're going to get into a bidding war and it's going to come down to money, we're most likely not going to be able to keep up with that," Haslam said.

However, what UM does offer student-athletes, which, according to Haslam, are reasons for staying, are quality education and the ability to consistently compete for championships.

“In a town like Missoula or in a place like this, you've got an opportunity to maximize your NIL because you matter. It matters here. Grizzly athletics matters," he said.