New airline lands in Missoula for the summer

Sun Country Airlines is not new to Montana, flying into Bozeman and Kalispell last year, but has expanded to Missoula and Billings this summer.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has ended, Sun Country Airlines Chief Marketing Officer Colton Snow says that the growth of the airline has allowed the airline to continue to expand into different Montana cities.

“We found Minnesotans and Montanans alike, both enjoy each state. And, you know, we think it will be a route that people will enjoy,” Snow said.

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines is in Missoula for the summer, offering lower rates to Minneapolis than other airlines.

Snow says that the lower airfare and the nonstop allow an opportunity of convenience for travelers wanting to visit Missoula from Minnesota or vice versa.

“Being a nonstop makes getting to Minneapolis a lot more convenient. You know, I've flown to Missoula many times myself — typically have to connect through Denver, you know," Snow said. "So, we can offer a nonstop service typically at a lower cost than it would be for someone to connect. And it just makes the experience a lot more convenient and makes, you know, going for a short trip, you know, a fishing weekend on either side, a lot more available."

There are dozens of other airlines out there that fly and there are currently a handful of other airlines at the Missoula Montana Airport, but what makes this airline different than competitors?

"Sun Country, we're all about getting you to where you want to go on time with your bags at a low price. And so where we differentiate is we have a good on board experience with...complimentary beverage service. We have in-flight entertainment, streaming to your devices, we have in-seat power, we have seats that have an adequate amount of legroom, but we do that all at a low cost. And that's really where we differentiate ourselves,” Snow said.

Visit https://www.suncountry.com/ for ticket prices and reservations.