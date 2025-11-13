New childcare center opens on North Reserve to address Missoula's shortage

MISSOULA — A new childcare center opened in September on North Reserve Street, addressing a critical gap in Missoula's childcare availability.

Kyndra's Wing, a partnership between Kyndra's Daycare, Consumer Direct Care Network and the Missoula Economic Partnership, can serve 50 children ages 0-12 and is open to all families in the area.

"Opening one here is just tapping into an untapped market," said Deanna Simmons, owner and director of Kyndra's Daycare.

Simmons said families in parts of town, including North Reserve, were often at a loss for childcare options.

"We had some of our current families that were on South Reserve that were spending a lot of time in traffic time back and forth. That meant less work time," Simmons said.

The new center addresses needs beyond just location convenience.

Senior Director Coco Ballew said the facility relieves burdens for both employees and area families, while the collaboration highlighted Missoula's broader childcare shortage.

"It's a great opportunity for our own intrinsic needs and as well as this end of town, which is still burgeoning and doesn't have many opportunities in the childcare space," Ballew said.

MTN News Kyndra's Wing has opened a daycare on North Reserve Street in Missoula, serving 50 children in an underserved area.

Missoula Economic Partnership President and CEO Grant Kier emphasized the urgency of expanding childcare access.

"We really can't see ourselves moving in this direction fast enough to make sure that we have enough childcare spaces for children in Missoula," Kier said.

For preschool teacher Syerra Peterson, the work brings daily variety and connection.

"It's so fun getting to know the kids and learning about their activities at home and bringing them to the class and just connecting with them on so many different levels," Peterson said.

Kyndra's Wing is currently accepting applications for new children.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.