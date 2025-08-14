MISSOULA — Dozens of people gathered on Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on Opportunity Place Apartments and Artists of Opportunity Art Center.

The project has been years in the making for Opportunity Resources, which supports people with disabilities.

The development will transform a former industrial site into income-restricted housing offering ADA accessibility and adaptability features.

"We're allowing people with special needs, as needed, to be able to convert that unit into something that works for them. So it's a very adaptable, universal type design here," said project co-developer Jenn Clary.

Watch: A new project has officially broken ground in Missoula

New income-restricted housing project breaks ground in Missoula

The units will include patios, decks, and doorway accommodations with 42-inch wide door frames, allowing anyone with special needs to maneuver through the space without difficulty.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis and others gathered to celebrate the official start of what has been years of planning. Among those in attendance was former Opportunity Resources CEO Jack Chambers, who came up with the idea.

"This whole project starts 33 years ago. We purchased this property to move our wood shop here, and it flourished here for years and years," said former Opportunity Resources CEO Jack Chambers, who came up with the idea. "So that's kind of cool, but it always was in my mind that someday there needs to be another step, and this is a perfect step for that housing."

The community bid farewell to the 33-year-old wood shop while embracing the start of a new chapter.

"I was sad when I saw the old building come down, but I'm so proud of watching new things happening here," Chambers said.

MTN News Ground was broken on August 14, 2025, to mark the start of construction on Opportunity Place Apartments and Artists of Opportunity Art Center in Missoula.

Chambers expressed hope that the 24 new units will serve the community for many years to come, noting their thoughtful design.

"They're well designed. Accessibility is such an important thing, and they have really tuned into that fact of making sure it's very accessible," he said.

Chambers added, "There are certainly consumers that are at Opportunity that hopefully will find a home here also. So it's a win-win for Missoula."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.