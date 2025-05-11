New trail race takes over Marshall Mountain Park

EAST MISSOULA — A lot has been happening at Marshall Mountain since the former ski hill was purchased by Missoula County.

Mother's Day was no different, with runners taking on a new trail race, the Marshall Mountain Revival.

"It's just for the feeling of having accomplished something," runner Kirsten Baggett said.

One foot at a time, many runners, moms included, created the next era of the park.

"We've had a lot of moms who are very excited to have an activity," Race Director Mike Foote said, noting the response he's received for holding the run on Mother's Day.

The Revival is first-of-its-kind event at Marshall Mountain put on by Rut Mountain Runs.

"We have a five-mile race, we have a 25-kilometer race and a relay teams race. Everybody takes the same climb, but then there's 3 different descents, so there's 3 loops you can do," Foote said.

For Baggett, she used her 45 years of running experience to complete the Moose 5 Mile course.

"I'm from Hamilton, so I've never been up in this area," Baggett said. "I guess you just got to keep going, even though you get slower as you age, you just got to keep signing up, and just realize that you know it's kind of a journey."

As solo runners and teams braved big uphills and quick descents, volunteers made sure everything ran smoothly and cooked up a post-race breakfast buffet.

Plus, local non-profits tabled with ways for people to get involved after the run was done.

"We were also really intentional in getting great partners here, a lot of nonprofits and organizations that do conservation and trail work in town, because interfacing our runners with those organizations and values-based businesses is just a great way to like foster that community," Foote said.

While the planning team is already eager for next year's Revival, they know this year's will now foster a lot more love for Marshall's trails in the meantime.

"I think by stewarding positive experiences at Marshall, more people will come back to it and also want to support it," Foote said.