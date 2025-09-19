Northern Rockies Blacksmith Association brings fall conference to Missoula

MISSOULA - Twice a year, blacksmiths from across the Northern Rockies Association convene to learn and create.

This fall conference, dozens gathered in Missoula to try new things and teach the next generation.

"I pinch myself because I get to play at work every day and I get paid to do it," artist and blacksmith Nathan Kimpell told MTN.

The Northern Rockies Blacksmith Association has been dedicated to the preservation of blacksmithing for decades.

"Original blacksmiths were creating the needles, the hammers, the nails, the screws, everything for all trades," Kimpell explained.

"I think the most rewarding part is creating a feeling" — Nathan Kimpell

Now, they're forging the trade into the 21st century.

"In today's world, it ranges from making automotive forged parts to making handrails and bathtubs out of copper and bronze," Kimpell said.

To expand their network and skill sets, members of the NRBA came together to create in Missoula.

"We're basing this one on education of the fly press, which is a quiet hand operated mechanical press for forging out materials and manipulating them," Kimpell detailed.

While the conference brought in blacksmiths from Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Canada, and North and South Dakota, it also brought in students who were eager to learn from Superior High School.

"I take pride in what I do and I look at it and I say, 'OK, I like that I did it' and I'm satisfied," said Superior student Turner Milender who is part of Superior's welding program.

A few days a semester, they get to see what it's like being a professional smith by working with Kimpell.

"It's inspiring because I know that in my body, I can tell that they have the drive to do it, so then I can do it too," Milender said.

He feels someday, the trade skills he's gained will serve him well.

"I feel like the more people that do it, then the more we're going to come together and we'll realize that these jobs need to be done and it won't happen without us, so it builds America," Milender noted.

"I can't wait to finish out the day and go home and tell my parents that, 'Hey, I forged for the day.'" — Turner Milender

The conference runs until Sunday, Sept. 21.

You must be an NRBA member to participate; however, members of all ability levels are welcome. Click here for more details.