MISSOULA — Missoula's popular Out to Lunch event brings 16 food trucks to Caras Park every Wednesday, offering a diverse culinary experience in the heart of downtown.

"You can experience anything from fried chicken to pamini dumplings to homemade lemonade," said Downtown Missoula Partnership Membership and Events Director Hanna Reese.

Out to Lunch brings food trucks, music and community to downtown Missoula

The admission-free event has been a centerpoint for downtown activities for the past 39 years, running every Wednesday through June, July and August from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Mainly the music, but I like the food and the people," said James Herrick who stopped by Out to Lunch on Wednesday.

Out to Lunch has reached across generations, becoming a tradition for many Missoula families.

"I just like talking to my grandma and spending time with what I love...eat some good food," said Nora Sullivan.

The weekly gathering allows the community to support local vendors while experiencing what makes Missoula unique.

"So you're tasting the food trucks, but you're also tasting just the vibe that is downtown Missoula. You have the view of the river. You have 18 food trucks, free music, free kids activities. This is Missoula, like this is the heartbeat of Missoula," said Reese.

