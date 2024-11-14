Plans continue for new Missoula LDS temple

MISSOULA — Plans for a new LDS temple in Missoula are underway after the church announced a location for a brand new facility in town.

What will be Montana's third LDS temple to be located on the corner of Old Bitterroot Road and Lower Miller Creek Road not far from Jeanette Rankin School. The five-acre site will eventually house a 19,000-square-foot facility to serve members in four area states.

Church leaders worked with the city of Missoula for years before landing on this site which allows church members access to worship without travelling so far.

“It’s a good site near a community — a great community — that's near schools where people can access the temple easily. Temple sites are generally well maintained, the landscaping is kept up very nicely,” LDS Church elder Christopher Price noted. “It's a place of peace. Those who are not members of the church are more than welcome to come and enjoy the grounds and walk around and feel the peace of the temple."

The official opening is still a couple of years away with a groundbreaking celebration scheduled once the project gets underway.