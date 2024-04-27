Potomac School seeking first levy in 16 years

POTOMAC — The Potomac School District is asking voters to support a general fund levy to help with the budget in the upcoming school elections.

The school is asking for a little over $137,259 and the levy would be used to fund teacher and staff salaries and help with building maintenance.

This is the first levy Potomac has voted on since 2008 and the school put this one on the ballot to keep up with increasing inflation rates.

The levy will cover funding for the school building, maintenance, and salaries.

Potomac School School Board President Courtney Hathaway says the levy would also support the community center which is another important building in their small town.

“But the school, like I said also supports a lot of community events for people who don’t necessarily have children in the school," Hathaway said. "We maintain the community center which a lot of other local groups utilize, the 4H club utilizes that, the Quilt Guild utilizes that — weddings and baby showers, and all kinds of community events happen in the community center."

“And this general fund levy helps support that as well, which I hope people understand and are supportive of," Hathaway added. "Because with this added money from the general fund, we’re able to maintain that historic building as well.”

Hathaway also addressed taxpayers who are already facing increased property tax rates and may be concerned with adding another increase to their bill.

“Unfortunately none of those property tax increases go to increased funding for public schools. So that’s something that we’re hoping the public understands; is that even though we know their taxes have gone up and we understand that and we empathize with that,” Hathaway said.

“None of that additional money helped fund schools and our school operating expenses have gone up and up," she continued.

Ballots for the school election are due back by Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Visit https://www.potomacschoolmontana.us/ for additional information about the Potomac School levy request.