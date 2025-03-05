Public inited to meeting to discuss redevelopment of Missoula's North MRL Triangle

MISSOULA — The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is seeking your input on eight acres of land north of the Montana Rail Link Park — also known as the Northern MRL Triangle.

Partnering with design firm GGLO, the MRA will conduct a nine-month engagement process featuring workshops and surveys.

The first meeting will be held from 5:15 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the meeting room at the Stockman Bank on Brooks Street.

Community members are invited to stop by and brainstorm ideas for the site.

Montana Rail Link and the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter both currently occupy the space.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis emphasizes the goal of activating the area to create vibrant neighborhoods with essential services.