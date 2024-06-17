Regular inspection begins on Beartracks Bridge in Missoula

MISSOULA — Inspection is set to begin soon on the Beartracks bridge, this inspection is not out of the ordinary, however.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) performs regular inspections of all in-service publicly owned bridges to keep up-to-date information on the conditions of such bridges.

These inspections provide MDT with crucial information on what maintenance is required on bridges.

The inspection will last five days and will look at every part of the bridge, including the structures underneath.

Traffic over the bridge will be restricted to one lane at times so if you’re headed through the area, expect some delays.

Click here for updates on the inspection or contact Joan Redeen at 406-396-1978.

WATCH BELOW: Previous coverage of the dedication of the Beartracks Bridge dedication.