Rehearsals underway for musical: "Now. Here. This."

MISSOULA — Rehearsals are underway in downtown Missoula for the upcoming play “Now. Here. This.”, directed by JM Christiansen.

The musical will have a live four piece band throughout the performance.

The play written by Hunter Bell and Susan Blackwell has themes including friendship, storytelling and treasuring what is the present moment.

The piece has comical bits and life lessons as well.

Written by a group of writer friends, the play portrays their friendship dynamic in a day at a museum. All four friends go down memory lane together.

They discuss past experiences that led them to where they are now in life.

“This musical is really about being present in one moment in your life. The ability to know that it’s sort of a series of coincidences, miracles and strange events that got you here where you are is real gift," said the play director, JM Christiansen.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Director, JM Christiansen

"It's a build up of things that you couldn't control at times that got you here and just enjoying and being fulfilled by where you are," he said.

The team and cast have been working hard at rehearsals which began in December.

“At baseline the show is silly and fun and the music is great but as you dive into the text itself you get to explore some interesting themes that are super heartfelt actually," said cast member Maisie Gospodarek.

The play is set to hit the stage at the Zootown Arts Community Center on Feb. 5 and will run through Feb. 9.

You can get your tickets online or in person. Doors will open at 7p.m. for this musical experience.

