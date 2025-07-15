Road chip sealing to begin in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula crews will be working to chip seal some city streets between July 21 and August 7.
All of the streets affected will remain open to two-way traffic, but travel lanes will be shifted.
There may be minor traffic delays and loose rock chips will remain on the treated streets for two to three weeks so that they can embed in the asphalt.
People are asked to drive slowly and avoid spinning wheels or making sharp turns on the newly sealed surface.
Additional information from the City of Missoula:
"Chip sealing is the process of applying a layer of asphalt oil sealant, then covering it with a layer of small “chip” rock. The process keeps moisture out and protects the street surface, which helps prevent potholes and increases asphalt life expectancy. Chip sealing is only one-quarter of the cost of a new asphalt surface, which allows the City to maintain more streets. The City initiated the annual chip seal program in 1987. Since then, the City has sealed most of the eligible streets sealed and protected early in the program. City crews also chip seal new asphalt a year or two after installation to start the pavement preservation process."