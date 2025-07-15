Road chip sealing to begin in Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula crews will be working to chip seal some city streets between July 21 and August 7.

All of the streets affected will remain open to two-way traffic, but travel lanes will be shifted.

There may be minor traffic delays and loose rock chips will remain on the treated streets for two to three weeks so that they can embed in the asphalt.

People are asked to drive slowly and avoid spinning wheels or making sharp turns on the newly sealed surface.

Additional information from the City of Missoula: