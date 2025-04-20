Road striping to begin on Reserve Street in Missoula

MISSOULA — Drivers may soon find some extra delays on one of Missoula's busiest roads.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), along with Highmark Traffic Services, will be applying epoxy striping on Reserve Street from the intersection with Brooks Street to Interstate 90.

Striping activities are scheduled to begin the week of April 27, weather and other factors permitting, and is anticipated to be complete by the end of May.

Crews will be working from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The work includes removing existing roadway markings, cleaning the roadway surface, preparing the roadway surface and applying new epoxy pavement markings.

Travelers can expect reduced speeds and single-lane traffic when traveling through the project area while crews are working.