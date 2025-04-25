Watch Now
Road work planned for Highway 200

The work will be done near Garnet Range Road at mile marker 22.7 and ends just before Ninemile Prairie Road.
A pavement preservation project is planned for Montana Highway 200 near Garnet Range Road, extending about four miles.
MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation will be starting a pavement preservation project on Montana Highway 200 near Garnet Range Road, extending about four miles.

The work will be done near Garnet Range Road at mile marker 22.7 and ends just before Ninemile Prairie Road.

The work, which is scheduled to begin on May 4 and run through June, will include sealing, new markings, and rumble strips to extend the roadway's lifespan.

Drivers can expect 15 to 20 minute delays and reduced speeds.

