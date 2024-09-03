Watch Now
Roadwork beginning on Stephens and Orange in Missoula

A road project is set to begin on Stephens Avenue and and Orange Street in Missoula.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and its contractor will begin work on safety improvements at the intersection of Stephens Avenue and South Orange Street on Tuesday, Dept. 3, 2024.

Crews will be installing signs and lighting on the outside of the curve to give drivers better guidance through this area. An improved driving surface will also be applied for better traction.

The project will improve safety features to "provide better guidance for motorists through the curve," a news release states.

The work is expected to last for approximately six weeks and drivers can expect brief delays, reduced speeds, single-lane traffic, and traffic control in place.

Sidewalks will be closed in the area.

