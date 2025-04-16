Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez bring thousands to Fighting Oligarchy Tour stop in Missoula

MISSOULA — Several thousand people filled the Adams Center on Wednesday as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought their "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" to Montana.

"We believe in democracy, not authoritarianism," Sanders told the capacity crowd.

The Vermont senator and New York representative focused their message on what they described as a fundamental choice facing Americans: addressing wealth inequality or watching democracy erode.

"Time after time, we've seen how our government and laws are more responsive to corporations and lobbyists than to the will of everyday people and voters," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Sanders specifically targeted billionaires, including Elon Musk, in his critique of America's wealth distribution.

"It is not good enough for them that Musk owns more wealth than the bottom 56% of households. It's not good enough for them that the top 1% owns more wealth than the bottom 90%. Not good enough," Sanders said.

Both lawmakers warned about the influence of money in politics, with Ocasio-Cortez bringing the issue home to the local audience.

"Right here in Montana, the crypto lobby and dark money [are] funneling tons and tons of money trying to buy elections right here in the state of Montana," she said.



Sanders echoed this sentiment, stating, "We believe in an economy that works for all, not just for Musk and his fellow billionaires."

The progressive leaders framed the current political moment as a critical juncture for the country.

"We are at a crossroads, Montana," Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd. "We can either have extreme wealth inequality with the toxic division and corruption that it requires to survive, or we can have a fair economy for working people along with the democracy and freedoms that uphold it. Oligarchy or democracy. But we cannot have both."

Sanders described the moment as "pivotal" in American history.

"Our job, our job right now in this pivotal moment in American history is to take on Trump every single day. But it is to do more than that. It is to understand that in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, we can do a hell of a lot better than having an oligarchy," he said.

Several speakers who took the stage before Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez shared similar messages. They encouraged attendees to take action by contacting their congressional representatives, participating in protests, and supporting strikes.

