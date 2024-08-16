Watch Now
Search continues for Missoula area motorcyclist reported missing in Idaho

A search is continuing in Idaho for a Missoula area motorcyclist who has been reported missing
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was alerted on August 12, 2024, that 24-year-old Zachary Demoss was missing.
MISSOULA — A search is continuing in Idaho for a Missoula area motorcyclist who has been reported missing.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office was alerted on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, that 24-year-old Zachary Demoss was missing.

The caller told authorities that he was Demoss's boss and that he had seen a social media post that Demoss was missing somewhere between Kooskia, Idaho and his home in the Missoula area.

Demoss was riding his black 2000 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle at the time of his disappearance, and his last known location was in the area om mile marker 135 on U.S. Highway 12.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reports Demoss’s motorcycle was seen parked at that location at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2024, by two people riding on another motorcycle who were traveling with Demoss.

The two people parked farther east on U.S. Highway 12 and when Demoss didn’t show up, they went back to look for him and said Demoss wasn’t there

Idaho County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse and Demoss’s family and friends then began searching the area.

Several other agencies were brought in to help search for Demoss on air and by foot on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. along U.S. Highway 12 between mile marker 75 and Lolo Pass.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office further reports that an attempt to ping Demoss’s cell phone was unsuccessful as was a check of traffic cameras near the Montana border. Additionally, no evidence that a crash had happened was not found.

The search is continuing for Demoss but is being scaled back. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office also notes that although no debris has been seen on the Lochsa or Clearwater rivers, divers will be checking some of the deeper holes along the rivers.

The Idaho State Police, Idaho Fish and Game, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse, Life Flight from Missoula, the Idaho Transportation Department, Finley’s Tree Service, and the friends, coworkers, and family of Zachary who have all been helping with the search for Demoss.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

